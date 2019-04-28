NBA: les résultats des matches de play-offs disputés samedi

Résultat des matches des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés samedi:
. 1ER TOUR DE LA CONFERENCE OUEST:
A Denver,
Denver bat San Antonio 90 à 86
Denver qualifié, vainqueur quatre victoires à trois
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Denver – San Antonio 96 – 101
Match N.2: Denver – San Antonio 114 – 105
Match N.3: San Antonio – Denver 118 – 108
Match N.4: San Antonio – Denver 103 – 117
Match N.5: Denver – San Antonio 108 – 90
Match N.6: San Antonio – Denver 120 – 103
. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST
A Toronto,
Toronto bat Philadelphie 108 à 95
Toronto mène une victoire à zéro
A venir:
Match N.2, le 29 avril: Toronto – Philadelphie
Match N.3, le 2 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
. LES AUTRES SERIES
EST
Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.1, le 28 avril: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.2, le 30 avril: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.3, le 3 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
OUEST
Golden State – Houston
Match N.1, le 28 avril: Golden State – Houston
Match N.2, le 30 avril: Golden State – Houston
Match N.3, le 4 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston
Denver – Portland
Match N.1, le 29 avril: Denver – Portland
Match N.2, le 1er mai: Denver – Portland
Match N.3, le 3 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Denver – Portland
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland
NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.