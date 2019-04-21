International › AFP

NBA: les résultats de samedi du 1er tour des play-offs

Publié le 21.04.2019 à 09h50 par AFP

Résultats des matches du 1er tour des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés samedi:

. CONFERENCE EST

A Brooklyn,

Philadelphie bat Brooklyn 112 à 108

Philadelphie mène trois victoires à une

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Philadelphie – Brooklyn 102 – 111

Match N.2: Philadelphie – Brooklyn 145 – 123

Match N.3: Brooklyn – Philadelphie 115 – 131

A venir:

Match N.5, 23 avril à Philadelphie

Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Brooklyn

Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Philadelphie

A Détroit,

Milwaukee bat Détroit 119 à 103

Milwaukee mène trois victoires à zéro

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Milwaukee – Détroit 121 – 86

Match N.2: Milwaukee – Détroit 120 – 99

A venir:

Match N.4, 22 avril à Détroit

Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Milwaukee

Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Détroit

Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Milwaukee

Les autres séries en cours:

. Boston – Indiana 3 – 0

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Boston – Indiana 84 – 74

Match N.2: Boston – Indiana 99 – 91

Match N.3: Indiana – Boston 96 – 104

A venir:

Match N.4, 21 avril à Indianapolis

Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Boston

Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Indianapolis

Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Boston

. Toronto – Orlando 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Toronto – Orlando 101 – 104

Match N.2: Toronto – Orlando 111 – 82

Match N.3: Orlando – Toronto 93 – 98

A venir:

Match N.4, 21 avril à Orlando

Match N.5, 23 avril à Toronto

Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Orlando

Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Toronto

. CONFERENCE OUEST


A Salt Lake City,

Houston bat Utah 104 à 101

Houston mène trois victoires à zéro

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Houston – Utah 122 – 90

Match N.2: Houston – Utah 118 – 98

A venir:

Match N.4, 22 avril à Salt Lake City

Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Houston

Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Salt Lake City

Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Houston

A San Antonio,

Denver bat San Antonio 117 à 103

Denver et San Antonio à égalité deux victoires partout

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Denver – San Antonio 96 – 101

Match N.2: Denver – San Antonio 114 – 105

Match N.3: San Antonio – Denver 118 – 108

A venir:

Match N.5, 23 avril à Denver

Match N.6, 25 avril à San Antonio

Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Denver

Les autres séries en cours:

. Portland – Oklahoma City 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1, Portland – Oklahoma City 104 – 99

Match N.2, Portland – Oklahoma City 114 – 94

Match N.3, Oklahoma City – Portland 120 – 108

A venir:

Match N.4, 21 avril à Oklahoma City

Match N.5, 23 avril à Portland

Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Oklahoma City

Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Portland

@

. Golden State – LA Clippers 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Golden State – LA Clippers 121 – 104

Match N.2: Golden State – LA Clippers 131 – 135

Match N.3: LA Clippers – Golden State 105 – 132

A venir:

Match N.4, 21 avril à Los Angeles

Match N.5, 24 avril à Oakland

Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Los Angeles

Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Oakland

NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.

