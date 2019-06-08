Finale NBA: Toronto mène 1 à 0 face à Golden State

Toronto mène une victoire à zéro dans la finale NBA après avoir battu le double champion en titre Golden State 118 à 109, jeudi.
A Toronto,
Toronto bat Golden State 118 à 109
A venir:
Match N.2, dimanche 2 juin: Toronto – Golden State
Match N.3, mercredi 5 juin: Golden State – Toronto
Match N.4, vendredi 7 juin: Golden State – Toronto
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), lundi 10 juin: Toronto – Golden State
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), jeudi 13 juin: Golden State – Toronto
Match N.7 (si nécessaire): Toronto – Golden State
NB: la première équipe à quatre victoires remporte la finale.