Cote d’Ivoire: UNDP, JICA boost police’s Covid-19 readiness

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Abidjan, offered 80 motorcycles, hygiene products, gloves and face masks to the Ivorian police to enhance its mobility in the fight against Covid-19 and gender-based violence (GBV).Wednesday’s donation ceremony took place at the National Police Academy in Cocody (east of Abidjan) in the presence of General Vagondo Diomandé, the Ivorian Minister of Security and Civil Protection.

“Throughout the world, the state of health emergency and lockdown measures have led to an upsurge in GBV. In Cote d’Ivoire, the phenomenon is experiencing a particular upsurge in the current context of Covid-19,” noted Carol Flore-Smereczniak, UNDP Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to her, in order for the Ivorian police to mark its presence among GBV victims in the context of Covid-19, “it would require it to be more mobile.”

She explained that the donation, worth a total of CFA52,250,000, should make it possible to respond to the challenges of intervening in gender-based violence and paedo-criminality, as well as to coordinate more effectively the security operations ahead of the upcoming elections.

This support to the Ivorian police institution is the result of a grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as part of the Project to Support Capacity Building of the National Police being implemented by UNDP.